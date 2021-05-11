Students from the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic announced to the State College Borough Council the extension of CIRC's memorandum of understanding with the borough of State College Monday.

The MOU in place since 2015 has allowed CIRC to assist the borough with policies regarding immigration.

The updated MOU is now set to initially last three years and automatically renew for three-year terms unless terminated.

CIRC also announced the creation of a new webpage with community resources for immigrant residents, which can be found on the Borough’s website.

The new webpage includes resources and information about local organizations concerning health and medical services, public safety, housing, food, legal services, financial support and counseling, and student language support, according to the center.

