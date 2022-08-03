Four Diamonds and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are creating a new virtual center to enhance pediatric cancer research, according to a press release by Penn State Health.

The $24 million Four Diamonds Center for Childhood Cancer Innovation is a multi-year strategic plan for how the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology will use Four Diamonds fundraising efforts, according to the release, including Penn State’s THON and Four Diamonds Mini-THONs.

The center was approved by the Children’s Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, according to the release, and will align with Four Diamonds' mission to provide comprehensive support to children and their families.

Planning to enhance the work of Four Diamonds through patient care, the center will use collaborative opportunities between the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and Penn State Cancer Institute and competitive research grants, according to the release, to fund it.

