Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has been nationally ranked in three pediatric specialties in the 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The children’s hospital was ranked 33rd in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, 41st in the nation for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology and 42nd in the nation for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, according to the U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is also ranked third overall in the state and ninth overall in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the U.S. News and World Report rankings.

This is the 12th consecutive year the Hershey children’s hospital has been ranked, according to a Penn State release. The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings highlight the top 50 children’s hospitals in the nation for ten pediatric specialties.

The rankings are meant to help families with sick children find the best care available, according to the release. Penn State Health will also be opening another pediatric care center in Lancaster, PA later this month.

More information on Penn State Health Children’s Hospital rankings can be found here.

