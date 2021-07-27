State College has welcomed a new art exhibition — a showcase of complex emotion, inner beauty and one Penn State graduate student’s wide range of artistic capabilities.

The exhibition by Yeonhye Park is titled “The Eternity of the Moment” and resides within the Woskob Family Gallery downtown. It contains three ceramic pieces, an installation and nine paintings.

“I’ve studied in Korea and China, so I had exhibitions in different countries, but [this] is my first experience in the U.S.,” Park (graduate-painting and drawing) said. “I am excited to have this show, and the scale is also quite huge.”

Park said she focuses her artistic pieces on human emotion and what is beneath what people see from the surface.

“I feel closer to the core of a subject when I focus on the complexity of human emotions hidden beneath the composure of our everyday life,” Park said.

She said her new exhibition also relates to this theme as well — the theme of inner beauty.

“People are like flowers. Individuals have their own charm,” Park said. “But we always say, ‘This is good, or this is bad,’ when we can just accept the differences as they are.”

Moreover, this theme is personal to Park because she said she used her friends as her models and captured what she believes to be their “inner beauty.”

“[The models] are students in ceramics or drawing and painting or even students here in our community,” Park said. “So, based on the beautiful moments that I had with them individually, I got to see the inner beauty in them.”

Anna Graef and Andrew Castaneda, a Penn State associate professor of ceramic art, both modeled for Park. They met Park through the close community of art students at Penn State.

“Though she is a painting student, Yeonhye spent quite a bit of time working in the ceramic studio this past year,” Graef (senior-ceramics) said. “We got to know her quite well — both in the studio as well as around backyard bonfires throughout the year.”

Park said the friendship she has with her models surpasses what may be considered an average level of friendship due to the nature of her work.

“At first, we can only see the appearances, but once we build a certain relationship, we can feel different emotions,” Park said.

She said she sees the various emotions and unique inner beauty by getting to know people who later become her inspiration for her art. Depending on the beauty she finds within people, Park uses various patterns and colors to express certain feelings.

“I paint a portrait, I strive to visualize, amplify and heighten the visceral connection and empathy that I experience between me and my subject,” Park said. “I navigate this emotional landscape with an ever-expanding visual language of reimagined and projected patterns, techniques, colors and forms, ultimately attempting to articulate the inner beauty of people.”

Currently, due to the coronavirus, visitors are not permitted inside the gallery, but there are several pieces people can view from outside the gallery.

“We saw the window vinyl going up,” Castaneda said. “We were first taken [aback] by how beautiful the paintings themselves are, but Yeonhye also clearly has the vision to execute an amalgamation of her enlarged paintings that takes advantage of the space well.”

Though the gallery will remain closed, according to Park, there will be a closing party on Sept. 3 where the public is welcome inside the Woskob Family Gallery to see the rest of her artwork.

