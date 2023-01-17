Josh Portney, a member of the State College Borough Planning commission, announced his candidacy for a 4-year term on the State College Borough Council, according to a release.

Portney graduated from Penn State with majors in political science and broadcast journalism with plans to attend Penn State Law, the release said.

According to the release, Portney said he plans to build upon previous work by using his experience in local government to strengthen the future of the borough.

Portney said he plans to advance a proposal to subsidize rent for new small business startups in the Borough, according to the press release.

The release said he wants to see an increased focus from the borough on advancing pedestrian/bike infrastructure as well as “solving the housing crisis,” such as affordable housing options.

Portney said he believes it's necessary for the borough to continue its work on the comprehensive zoning review, the release said.

According to the release, Portney also wants to see an active leadership role taken on by the Borough to ensure racial justice and equality.

Portney said he wants the State College Borough police and Penn State University Police and Public Safety to increase collaboration to ensure everyone is “treated equally and without prejudice,” the release said.

“I pledge to be a voice of, by and for the residents of State College,” Portney said in the release.

