Several students who live in Beaver Hill apartments in State College recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to Penn State News.

Penn State encourages students living in the complex to get tested at walk-up testing centers Wednesday or Thursday.

Walk-up testing is available to students Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and Pegula Ice Arena.

This increase in cases follows an increase in positive cases in East Halls. The university reported positive case results in Beaver, Geary and Packer halls earlier this week and Hastings, Stone, Earle and Martin halls earlier this month.

The university has not identified any areas on or off campus as coronavirus clusters as of March 24.