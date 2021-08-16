Penn State Athletics has partnered with the Downtown State College Improvement District to host the “Blue White Block Party“ ahead of Penn State’s first home football game against Ball State.

The party will take place on the 100 block of Fraser Street and will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 10, according to the event’s Facebook page. It will be free and open to the public.

State College Mayor Ron Filippelli is set to provide a “warm welcome,” followed by performances by the Penn State Glee Club and the Lionettes. The Nittany Lion will also be there for picture opportunities, the post said.

There will also be three special guests at the event — Penn State basketball coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Carolyn Keiger and Penn State Letterman Brandon Short.

To round out the event, the “Blue White Calder WalkWay Lighting Experience" is set to begin at dusk.

