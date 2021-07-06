Penn State and its surrounding community's Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color released its 2021 report Tuesday.

Since its establishment in 2015 and releasing its first report in 2016, the task force, reconvened by Penn State President Eric Barron, has reassessed Centre County's policing data to work toward "improving the relationships among law enforcement and racially and ethnically minoritized groups," according to a borough of State College release.

Based on the task force’s findings and assessment of bias within policing, the newest report recommends some variations and additions to local law enforcement procedures.

According to the report, the task force recommends Penn State University Police and local agencies work together to gather and organize reported data consistently, diversify police departments, provide police training and engage more with community members.

Emil L. Cunningham, task force chair and director for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion for Penn State Finance and Business said the task force is working toward establishing membership and regular meetings to analyze and assess local policing throughout the year.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE