The Penn State Berkey Creamery will introduce a new ice cream flavor for the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, according to a recent release.

The new flavor is called "Festival Fudge" and is composed of vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirls and chunks of chocolate fudge, according to the release.

Free samples of the Creamery’s newest flavor will be given out by Arts Fest volunteers outside Schlow Centre Region Library on Friday, July 1 from 5-7 p.m., according to the release.

Arts Fest is an annual art festival that takes place in State College and on Penn State's campus, drawing about 125,000 people each year, according to the CPFA website.

According to the release, "Festival Fudge" will also be available for purchase at the Berkey Creamery through the month of July, as well as at the Creamery's booth at this year’s Art Fest from July 13-17.

