Penn State announced changes for summer campus and community transportation, which begins May 3.

According to Penn State News, CATA will no longer provide Green Link service or White Loop service for the summer. The Blue Loop will only be available Monday through Friday, and the Red Link will be available Monday through Saturday. Both will have reduced hours.

CATA community service will have no HU, NE, NV, RC, RP, VE, VN and WE transportation. The HM will operate on a reduced schedule. Additionally, there will be no Campus Shuttle on Beaver Avenue.

Full CATA service will resume on Aug. 21, and additional updates can be found on its website.