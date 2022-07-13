On Wednesday, Penn State alumna Julia Cipparulo traveled to Centre County to attend a scheduled preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. due to her alleged vandalizing of the Nittany Lion Shrine.

She was charged with one count of institutional vandalism [on] adjacent ground, one count of criminal mischief, one count of theft by unlawful taking [of] movable property and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Other Penn State landmarks, including Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center, were also vandalized during the night of May 7 into May 8.

Cipparulo’s lawyer filed a waiver of preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to court documents, allowing Cipparulo to skip the disposition and the presentation of probable cause — which determines the conviction, acquittal or other for the case.

Members of community organizations Students Against Sexist Violence and Alleghenies Abolition were in the courtroom to show support, Cipparulo said.

Alleghenies Abolition, a local activist group, recently started a GoFundMe page to cover Cipparulo’s legal restitution of $26,000.

The formal arraignment for Cipparulo is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

