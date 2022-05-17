The Penn’s Woods Music Festival is set to take place in State College from June 11-25, according to the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture.

Tickets are available on the festival's website for purchase. Adult tickets cost $25, and student tickets are available for $10.

Five out of the six concerts will be also be available via livestream.

Penn’s Woods Music Festival includes chamber and orchestral music by professional musicians as well as faculty, students and alumni from Penn State’s School of Music, according to its website.

The festival has taken place in State College since 1986, and it returned to an in-person format in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic.

