On Wednesday, Penn Highlands Healthcare representatives, and local community members broke the ground for the company's new State College hospital, and medical office building.

The $70 million facility, located in the Patton Town Center, is projected to be completed in 2024.

“This is an exciting day for Penn Highlands Healthcare and the State College community,” Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare said in a statement. “Although there are eight hospitals in our health system, this marks the first one that we are designing and building to our specifications.”

The hospital will feature an emergency department with 10 private treatment rooms, a trauma room, a surgical suite with three high technology operating suites, an endoscopy procedure room, 18 private in-patient rooms and a pulmonary function lab, according to the statement.

The office building will include a walk-in clinic, cancer center, OB/GYN services, women’s medical imaging, a lung center, heart center, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy with a drive-through as well.

In a statement, Rhonda Halstead, Penn Highlands Healthcare Regional Market President — Central Region said the State College campus is “another demonstration of Penn Highland’s commitment to provide the highest quality health care to Central Pennsylvania counties.”

“I am confident that people in State College and surrounding communities will rely on Penn Highlands Healthcare for all of their health and wellness needs,” Halstead said.

