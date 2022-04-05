On Monday night, the MLK Plaza Committee held a "Pausing for Prayer: Honoring the Life and Legacy of MLK" gathering for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in downtown State College on the 54th anniversary of his death in 1968.

The gathering lasted from 6:05-6:35 p.m. and was followed by a commemoration event at 3 Dots Downtown at 7 p.m.

Annemarie Mingo, a member of Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee, led the opening prayer and welcomed everyone by pausing to pray.

Mingo said pausing in the moment was to “remember his life and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy we are all part of” since it was the minute MLK was assassinated.

Then, Barbara Farmer, the chair of Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee, spoke to the group.

Farmer expressed gratitude to people who took their time to stop and attend the event, and she reinstated that the committee intends to provide an opportunity for the community to grow together and to create an environment of harmony, love, acceptance and peace in the plaza.

Ezra Nanes, the State College mayor, spoke next.

“It’s been [54] years since Dr. King is taken from this world with murder,” Nanes said. “We stand here, and his spirit is out there.”

After the lighting of a candle for collective prayer, music began playing.

King's last words were "Ben, play 'Precious Lord' in the meeting tonight. Play it real pretty."

He spoke those words to Ben Branch, a musician who was to lead the music on the night of King's death at a fundraiser.

Pastor Sarah Malone said she remembers the day King died — she was 13 years old, and the trauma still lives inside her.

“So many have died since then,” Malone said. “It’s all because of human hate, and I ask the Lord to please bring us to a place of healing — healing that fear from one another.”

Malone said it is the fear of justice that cut down King, and she hopes "one day, the justice will roll down like water and righteousness like ever flowing screen and people will be healing by then."

Some attendees spoke of their commitment to the State College community for the plaza to be anchored in love, justice and freedom — to make the community a space where hope can live and become reality.

The closing prayer was based on one of King’s speeches from 1953 in his home church.

Jo Dumas, a Penn State professor, said she remembered the day 54 years ago and every day after. She remembered the grief she felt, and she said wants to share the grief to people around the world.

“So many people felt the grief and the loss of this wonderful man who dedicated his life to justice,” Dumas said. “[He] struggle to create a beloved community, and he struggled always living up the 'Six [Principles of Nonviolence].'”

King's principles include: "Nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people," "Nonviolence seeks to win friendship and understanding," "Nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice, not people," "Nonviolence holds that suffering can educate and transform," "Nonviolence chooses love instead of hate" and "Nonviolence believes that the universe is on the side of justice."

For Iyun Osagie, the mother of Osaze Osagie, she always admired what King stood for.

Osaze, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

“I love the fact he was nonviolent, [and] at the same time, he did not fail or hesitate to make his point,” Iyun said. “If you are not kind to your brother and you said you love God, the bible says you are a liar.”

