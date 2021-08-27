South Allen Street, street

Part of Atherton Street in State College is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving downed utility wires as of 8:14 a.m. Friday, according to 511PA State College on Twitter.

More specifically, the street is closed in both directions between Woodycrest Street and Vairo Boulevard, the tweet said.

It is unclear at this time when the road will open back up, but the situation was last updated at 9:27 a.m. Friday, according to 511PA.

The Daily Collegian will provide more information as it becomes available.

