On Friday, the Pardon Project of Centre County hosted a press conference to discuss the program's creation as well as the importance of the work the program does — to help ex-offenders "move their lives forward."

The project works with people who have pled guilty or been convicted of a state crime in Pennsylvania and have completed their sentence by helping them apply for a pardon, which is total forgiveness of a crime, according to its website.

Multiple speakers discussed the program along with its origins, how they are directly involved in the program and how the program helps those in need of assistance during the pardon process.

Among the speakers was Gopal Balachandran, director of the externships program and co-director of the indigent criminal justice practicum in Penn State Law.

Balachandran described how the program helps not only those being pardoned, but also the community around them.

“This is an economic development package,” Balachandran said. “People who get pardons are able to give back to their communities.”

He also said while pursuing a pardon may seem daunting, “part of the word we’re trying to get out about pardons is that they’ve been highly successful — the success rates in Pennsylvania are in the high 80% range.”

The 80% success rate Balachandran is referring to is for those who have already passed the preliminary hearing process to appear in front of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

“The initial stage of someone getting a hearing is only about 67% successful, but when you get the hearing, there is a much higher success rate,” Balachandran said.

Celeste Trusty, the secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons and an advocate for transforming Pennsylvania’s legal system, spoke on the success of other pardon programs she has worked with, as well as the origins of the Centre County Pardon Project.

“This is the eighth pardon project I’ve worked with in Pennsylvania.” Trusty said. “[This one] was a student project that really birthed into something that is now a countywide project.”

Trusty also provided some numbers to show the successes of these programs.

“We’re almost at 2,000 pardons granted by Governor Tom Wolf during his tenure,” Trusty said. “We just reached 300 pardons under the expedited marijuana program.”

Rep. Scott Conklin of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was also among the speakers present, and he has been a member of the House since 2006 and serves as the democratic chairman of the Gaming and Oversight Committee.

Conklin spoke on the impacts a criminal record and pardon can have on one’s life.

“Your next-door neighbor may have done something that makes them not able to go hunting or get that job they want," Conklin said. “This organization is giving these people the opportunity to live a nice life.”

Another speaker was Krista Henry, a pardon fellow with the program and a survivor of substance abuse, who is now working to help those in similar situations to where she was just nine years ago.

“As a felon, you can’t just go back to school and be whatever you want to be,” Henry said. “For a person like myself, to receive a pardon it would be absolutely life changing, and I’m not a special case.”

Henry, a Centre County resident, said she has devoted much of her time over the past few years to assisting those in need of help, and she is excited about the creation of the Pardon Project of Centre County.

“We look forward to making second chances a reality for as many people as possible."

