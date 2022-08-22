Executive Director of Centre Volunteers in Medicine’s Chery White announced CVIM received a $2 million gift from the Palmer Foundation — bringing the clinic just under its $10 million campaign goal.

White said because of the Palmer Foundation's gift, the new facility in Ferguson Township will be named The Palmer Family Clinic.

With the campaign, CVIM plans to expand its services to "nearly 1,000 uninsured individuals in the Centre region," the release said.

“We are grateful to the Palmers who have shown their commitment to our community and CVIM’s mission through this gift,” White said.

