PA United announced four petitioned candidates for its slate for State College Borough Council and Township Supervisor of Ferguson Township.

Tierra D. Williams, co-leader of the 3/20 coalition, is running for Ferguson Township Supervisor, according to a PA United press release.

The three open seats on the State College Borough Council also have PA United candidates: Divine Lipscomb, local activist and recipient of 2020 StandUp Award for Ethical Leadership, Rich Biever, local business owner and director of FUSE Productions, and Gopal Balachandran, former public defender and current assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State.

According to the press release, "Our Communities Can’t Wait” encourages candidates with “diverse life experiences” to be elected, rather than “traditionally ‘electable’ candidates."

