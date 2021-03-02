PA United PAC announced its "Our Communities Can't Wait" campaign with three candidates on its slate for local political positions.

Tierra Williams, a co-leader of 3/20 Coalition, will run for Ferguson Township Supervisor, according to a press release. Divine Lipscomb, a Penn State student, and Richard Biever, artistic director for FUSE Productions, will run for the State College Borough Council.

"As a member of the 44% of State College residents living in poverty, it is important to have representation on council," Lipscomb said in the release. "This pandemic highlighted the economic disparities here and the borough’s dependency on the university as a way of staying afloat."

According to the release, the campaign is focused on "people with the diverse life experiences it takes to form a government that works for everyone."

Their campaigns will not take funding from corporate PACs, corporations or landlords, according to the release.

PA United PAC is a member-led organization that strives to address the "critical needs of communities of color and white working-class families," according to its website.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Tierra Williams was a Penn State student. This article has been updated to reflect that she is not.

