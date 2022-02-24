On Thursday, the State College-based Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment Committee announced it reached and surpassed its $100,000 fundraising campaign goal.

The scholarship is named for Osagie — a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

In the release, the committee said it raised a total of $107,284 to date — meaning it will be able to award its first $5,000 scholarship to a "racially underrepresented high school student in State College," who has a “commitment to community service.”

The scholarship is meant to “perpetuate [Osaze's] spirit of volunteerism and giving," according to the committee.

Initially announced in August 2021, the campaign has received donations from the Palmer Foundation and other individuals — especially on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, 2021, according to the release.

The group plans to award its first scholarship this May and said the $5,000 reward may increase as the fund grows.

Sylvester said his family is “touched beyond words” by the community’s support for the scholarship.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and look forward to supporting young students’ commitment to volunteerism in our son’s name, for years to come,” Sylvester said in the release.

In the release, the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment Committee said individuals can give to the fund through Centre Foundation.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE