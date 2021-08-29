The Osaze Osagie Scholarship Endowment Committee held a fundraising kickoff event Sunday at State College Area High School to raise money for “college-bound, racially underrepresented high school students in State College with a commitment to community service,” according to a release.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osagie's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

Two and a half years later, the State College chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the central Pennsylvania chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice created the scholarship under his name. Currently, $64,000 has been raised out of the committee's $100,000 goal, according to a release.

The scholarship will be awarded through the State College Area School District, according to Molly Kunkel, Centre Foundation's executive director, and donors include the Central PA SURJ, State College's NAACP, Centre County Democratic Socialists of America and The Palmer Foundation — which gave $25,000 — among others.

Scholarship committee member and State College Democratic mayoral candidate Ezra Nanes opened up the event by acknowledging 32nd Osagie’s birthday, which would’ve been Aug. 2. He said while Osagie couldn’t be there to celebrate his birthday, he was present spiritually.

“I offer these birthday wishes to you, and I offer them to me because we are Osaze Osagie now," Nanes said. "He lives in us."

Annabelle Preciado Higgins, Delta Program High School at State College Area School District student, read a poem celebrating Osagie’s birthday.

“When we say ‘happy birthday,’ we acknowledge who Osaze was — brother, son, friend, community member, insightful, playful and strong,” Annabelle said.

Scholarship committee member and Associate Dean of Penn State's Smeal College of Business Felisa Preciado Higgins said she believes it is "sad these racial biases still exist."

“It’s sad for me to tell you that in 2021, racial biases-imposed secondary outcomes still persist," Felisa said. "[Regardless] of how well prepared the students are, their talents or abilities — the gap is still there.”

Rija Sabeeh, 16-year-old senior at State College Area High School, is a member of the scholarship committee as a student representative. She said it was a big honor being part of the committee.

“I believe in education a lot,” Sabeeh said. “I think it's clear to everyone, especially now — the inequities that face marginalized communities.”

Charima Young, Penn State director of local government and community relations, is a member of the scholarship committee and spoke about the importance of diversity at the event.

“We really just need the community’s help in getting to our goal and supporting underrepresented students,” Young said.

The event also included a musical performance by Eric Ian Farmer, who was invited by Young. Farmer said he originally did not know what he was going to sing.

“I’m just going to listen to what the people before me share to see how the spirit moves,” Farmer said.

Former Penn State Board of Trustees member and scholarship committee member Mimi Barash-Coppersmith also called out for the community's help.

“I was driven by the sadness that parents have to feel in such a tragedy,” Barash-Coppersmith said. “I am a person that gets my greatest pleasure out of helping others — what you do for others is great medicine for yourself.”

Sylvester Osagie provided concluding remarks at the event.

“Osaze, what a beautiful name," Felisa said. "I have come to know that it means, ‘chosen by God, loved by the Lord.’”

