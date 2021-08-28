On Sunday, State College Area High School's Center for Equity will host a kickoff for the Osaze Osagie Scholarship Endowment Campaign, according to a release.

The event will begin at 3 p.m., and the Osaze Osagie Scholarship Committee will announce the funding goal and current funding amount, the release said. The campaign's goal is to raise $100,000 for the scholarship endowment campaign at the Centre Foundation.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

The Osaze Osagie Scholarship Committee aims to "help ease the sorrow" and “keep Osaze’s spirit of volunteerism alive” through the scholarships, which will be given to "underrepresented" high schoolers with records of community service, the release said.

The event will be held in the LGI Cafeteria and will host featured speakers Felisa Preciado Higgins and Rija Sabeeh. Other speakers include Ezra Nanes, Bob O’Donnell and Molly Kunkle.

Additionally, the kickoff will feature a musical selection by Eric Ian Farmer and poetry reading from Anabelle Preciado Higgins, according to the release.

Sylvester Osagie will provide concluding remarks, the release said.

