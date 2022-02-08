North Atherton Street will reduce to a single lane on Wednesday for pothole patching from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Centre County maintenance crews will close the northbound travel lane between College Avenue and White Course Drive, according to a State College borough release

The travel lane will remain open throughout the day, but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said drivers should be cautious in work zones, obey speed limits and wear a seatbelt.

PennDot said it’s expected to be a one day temporary repair — permanent repairs in the section of North Atherton Street will occur during the next phase of highway reconstruction on Atherton Street, which is expected to begin later this year.