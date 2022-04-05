At its March 23 meeting, the Patton Township Board of Supervisors received a recommendation from its Engineering, Planning and Zoning department to conditionally approve a land development plan renovating the Chick-fil-A restaurant on North Atherton Street.

The Chick-fil-A, located at 1938 North Atherton Street in the General Commercial zoning district, proposed to remodel its building by expanding its kitchen and drive-thru area — with the specific goal of creating dual drive-thru lanes and adding canopies over said lanes.

Alexandra Castrechini, the director of engineering, planning and zoning and an engineer for the township, said Chick-fil-A and the township have been working on this project for about a year.

“Since the pandemic and the closing of the dining area in Chick-fil-A, there have been noted backups from the drive-thru onto North Atherton Street that were causing a lot of congestion and safety concern for the township,” Castrechini said. “Chick-fil-A recognized that issue and they have this dual drive-thru configuration in a lot of other locations, so they wanted to implement it here to help with that issue.”

According to Castrechini, construction is anticipated to begin this summer and developers are “hopeful” to finish in August before Penn State students return for the fall semester.

Additions to the Chick-fil-A include creating two drive-thru lanes the whole way through the site until the lanes merge into one for cars to exit, and adding canopies over the lanes to facilitate employees coming out to take orders.

The last major addition in the plan is expanding the kitchen area within the building in order to better facilitate the new process, according to Castrechini.

Stormwater analysis and updates are included in the land development plan.

Castrechini said Chick-fil-A had to remove some of its parking, but is still above the minimum required by the township.

The conditions for approval of the plan included completion of and addressing the comments from staff and the Centre County Conservation District on the plan.

Castrechini said she is “hopeful” that traffic congestion will decrease with the renovated site.

“I’m hopeful that we won’t see anymore queuing of cars on North Atherton Street because… we saw backups until like Colonnade Way,” Castrechini said. “There were conflicts with people trying to exit the site [and] enter the site so I’m hopeful that, with this new configuration, that we’ll see less conflict points and improved flow through the site.”

