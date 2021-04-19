Newsweek Magazine named Mount Nittany Medical Center a "World's Best Hospital 2021," according to a release Monday. The medical center is one of 350 hospitals in the United States and 15 Pennsylvania hospitals honored by the magazine's list.

Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper said in the release the list covers 2,000 hospitals in 25 countries for their "consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology."

According to the release, hospitals were evaluated "based on three data sources," including medical expert recommendations, patient survey results and medical key performance indicators. Mount Nittany stood out as having an "above average" rating for infection prevention.

Additionally, Mount Nittany has received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A and a five star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Five-Star Quality Rating System.

“At Mount Nittany Health, community members can rely on exceptional care every day," Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO at Mount Nittany Health, said in the release. "The recognition we earn from outside raters are just a few of the achievements our remarkable team can be proud of, as they fulfill their commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and community."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE