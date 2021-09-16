Master Goblin Games, a game store that sells board games, collectible card games, miniatures and role-playing games, opened on Sept. 11 in downtown State College.

The store is located under the Urban Outfitters at 234 E. College Ave.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

In addition to selling board games, Master Goblin Games has tables set up for anyone to sit and play, according to its Facebook page.

