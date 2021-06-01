The College Township Council approved plans for a new student housing complex May 20.

Aspen Heights Partners, a Texas-based construction company with student housing in several states, plans to build two condominium units between Squirrel Drive and East College Avenue.

Both buildings will be four stories tall and will have separate access to Squirrel Drive.

Parking and CATA passes will be available to residents.

The building closest to College Avenue will be built last. Its ground floor will be put to commercial use while the three floors above will house students.

Aspen Heights has 90 days to satisfy the conditions set out by the College Township Council, after which the company must reapply for another ninety days, or its approval will be nullified.

Conditions include the construction of a sidewalk adjacent to the property, 6.67 acres of land dedicated to park land and open space and 29 trees planted between the complex and the residences of Oak Ridge Avenue.

According to Linda Magro, a senior support specialist for College Township, there is not yet a set date for the beginning of this project.

