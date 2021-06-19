In partnership with Central PA Showing Up for Racial Injustice and the Centre Foundation, Iyun and Sylvester Osagie — the parents of Osaze Osagie — created the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment to honor Osaze’s legacy.

The endowment, which will include a scholarship committee of leading community members, will formally launch in August to commemorate Osaze’s birthday, according to Lorraine Jones, who spoke of the scholarship during State College's Juneteenth celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Saturday.

Osaze, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osaze's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osaze, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

The endowment will recognize young people from differing races and genders, especially those from impoverished communities, Jones said, and it will be granted to students for the 2022 school year.

To donate and learn more about the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment, visit its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College's Home D Pizzeria to close after 67 years State College's Home D Pizzeria will close its 1820 S. Atherton Street location at 8 p.m. on…