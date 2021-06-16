Students, community members and visitors craving finger food or summer cocktails now have another dining option in State College.

A new downtown American bar and eatery attached to the Scholar Hotel State College at 201 E. Beaver Ave. recently opened its doors. Social Food + Drink aims to provide a social environment for hotel guests and local residents looking to enjoy drinks and simple food.

Both the restaurant and hotel are located at the former site of the historic Glennland Building.

Social Food + Drink’s menu includes burgers, salads, flatbreads, wings and the most popular food item 一 the Brauhouse Pretzel 一 which comes with beer cheese, according to food and beverage manager Jamar Smack.

Although the restaurant doesn’t have a full commercial kitchen, Smack said most customers are “shocked” by the quality of the food.

The bar has beer, wine, a basic cocktail menu and also sells signature drinks. Smack said he believes the soft lighting, calm jazz music and “laid-back” environment of the bar offer a unique dining and drinking experience.

Social Food + Drink aims to provide a social setting for a different demographic than other local bars, Gary Brandeis, the Scholar Hotel Group’s president, said.

“We’re sort of targeting the over 25 crowd,” Brandeis said. “But we are happy to have 21 or 22 year olds because we are open to the public.”

Scholar Hotel Group owns Hyatt Place and Scholar Hotel in State College, as well as Scholar Hotel in Morgantown, West Virginia and Collegian Hotel and Suites in Syracuse, New York.

Director of Sales for the Scholar Hotel Michael Balchin said the restaurant tries to buy products from “as many local breweries and local wineries as possible.”

Balchin said since there are already many “amazing” restaurants and bars in State College, creating the restaurant was an opportunity to put their own “spin on things.” He said the idea behind it was to create an environment to “enjoy the people that you’re with.”

When Social Food + Drink first opened in March, the hotel had already been open for nearly two months. Brandeis said he waited to open the restaurant because business was slower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a Penn State class of 1988 accounting graduate, Brandeis said it’s a “real honor” to own a business in the State College community.

He said he believes a business can only be successful if it is “super focused” on the community it’s serving.

“I bleed blue and white."

