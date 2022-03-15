A new restaurant called Ville Billy’s will replace former Dino's Pizza inside of State College's Nittany Mall this month, according to owner Ashley Hilliard.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21 and, it's currently having a "soft opening."

Ville Billy’s will offer delivery, take out and dine-in seating of up to 85 people.

The restaurants will be serving a “variety" of food, Hilliard said, ranging from pizza to battered fish. It will also serve daily specials options for customers.

Former restaurant Dino’s Pizza was in business for 24 years before it closed in October 2020 — leaving Chew Chew Bun bakery as the mall’s only restaurant until the new opening.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE