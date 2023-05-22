New McDonald's restaurant planned for the corner of Paradise Road and Benner Pike

A new McDonald's restaurant is planned to be built at the corner of Paradise Road and Benner Pike in Benner Township, according to Subdivision and Land Development Planner Chris Schuner.

McDonald's representatives agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding at the Centre County Board of Commisioner's meeting last week.

The MOU is a three party agreement between McDonald’s, Benner Township and Centre County, in which McDonald’s agrees to pay the township for its engineering review and process for the building, Schuner said.

This is just the start of a long process for McDonald’s to open for business.

The next step, Schnure said, would be for the restaurant to submit a formal plan to the Board of Commissions.

