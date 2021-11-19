New Innovation Hub in downtown State College seeks to 'spur innovation, academic development'

Looking out onto downtown State College, James Delattre, associate vice president for research director for Penn State's Office of Entrepreneurship and Commercialization, said he beamed with pride after the five years of planning it took to create the new Penn State Innovation Hub.

The Innovation Hub, located downtown, is nearly complete with construction and preparing to fully open in the coming weeks. Standing at six stories high, the Innovation Hub includes event space, woodworking and welding stations, coworking and collaboration areas, and other facets to galvanize entrepreneurship.

“This is a multi-use building that's open to the community, to students, to faculty, designed to spur innovation and academic development across the region,” Delattre said.

The new hub will share some of the same elements as the old space, but Delattre said the new design places a larger focus on fostering a community at which young entrepreneurs can work together.

“We had a similar coworking space at our old Happy Valley LaunchBox, and individuals would come together and train each other and form teams and eventually come together to form a company," Delattre said. "Coworking is really important to make [sure] that intersection of people with different skills is happening all the time.”

Lee Erickson said the hub has "three times as much" coworking space and event space, which brings more "traffic” into the area. Erickson serves as the Jack White family director of the Happy Valley LaunchBox.

Even though the sixth floor of the building is primarily for event space, it also has features that work to serve the environment, according to Delattre.

“This is a green roof, which is key to Penn State getting lead certification for the building, which means it's an extremely environmentally friendly building with a minimal carbon footprint,” Delattre said.

Along with infrastructural upgrades, new programs are being implemented across the network to create a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem.

“Entrepreneurship has had a lot of challenges for lots of different groups," Erickson said. "One of the things that we're doing is reaching out to underserved and underrepresented groups of people and creating programs that specifically address some of the unique challenges they are finding."

The Innovation Hub is the culmination of the Invent Penn State entrepreneurial program spearheaded by Penn State President Eric Barron — who said the goal of Invent Penn State is to “drive job creation, economic development and student career success by connecting researchers with the people who can help bring their discoveries to the marketplace.”

“Right here in Happy Valley, founders collectively raised over $20 million in funding, so that tells us that we are doing something to help accelerate them,” Erickson said.

The LaunchBox and Innovation Hub are business accelerators that help "de-risk and accelerate companies," according to Erickson.

"The beauty of what we do is that you don’t need to have any affiliation with Penn State to use our services, which is pretty unique for an accelerator,” Erickson said.

The Summer Founders program — which offers grants to Penn State student initiated startups — is the only program offered by Invent Penn State that requires a connection with the university, according to its website.

Royce D’Souza, a former graduate from the Summer Founders program, founded Lessly.io — a business consultant company that strives to help businesses negotiate software, utilities and cloud computing rates that's currently located in State College and Manhattan, New York.

“We have pilot tests happening locally, we're expanding to other cities on the east coast, like Boston and [Washington] D.C, and we started out at the LaunchBox," D'Souza said. "The LaunchBox and resources locally really help you make sure you’re not building on sand but a strong foundation."

Sydney Gibbard is another student who utilized the Summer Founders program and spoke at the Innovation Hub.

“I participated in the Summer 2020 Founders Program, which happened to take place right at the start of the pandemic," Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) said. "It was completely virtual but still was probably the single most impactful thing that happened for my business.”

Gibbard is the co-founder of “Girls Code the World” — a nonprofit organization focused on providing resources for STEM educational programming.

“Overall, the program influenced me the most by giving me the confidence that I can be an entrepreneur and start a company," Gibbard said. "I originally saw Girls Code the World as more of a volunteer thing — especially because it had a very local focus — until I was given the confidence to realize I could create a startup."

Gibbard said she, as well as students, faculty and entrepreneurs, have anticipated the in-person return to networking and will use the new hub downtown to connect.

“It’ll be exciting to have a space where I can go and see the people that have helped over the past few years and [see] other people in the community that are creating startups and see how we can overcome struggles or obstacles together,” Gibbard said.

Delattre said the LaunchBox aims to be a communal space, and there are multiple options for students and community members to get involved.

“Go to our website, and sign up for an appointment there. You can also just come in," Delattre said. "The beauty of being downtown and open from 8 o'clock in the morning to 5 o'clock at night is people can walk in, and if someone is on site and ready, they will sit with you right away."

