Bookworms rejoice.

A new independent bookstore is set to open in downtown State College in August.

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop is said to be a place “where stories are discovered and created, voices heard and celebrated, and where imagination and a bit of whimsy are constant companions during your visit,” according to its Facebook page.

The bookshop will open at 103 S. Allen St., the former location of the Animal Kingdom children’s store, which recently merged with Growing Tree Toys at 202 S. Allen St.

A definitive opening date has yet to be announced, though more information about the bookshop can be found at their website here.

