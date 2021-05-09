Less than four months after Salud Juicery permanently closed its doors, a new health food restaurant is preparing to open in the former shop's location at 109 S. Fraser St.

The business temporarily closed on Sept. 23 due to a staff member's positive coronavirus test result, according to its website.

The Salud Juicery was declared "abandoned" earlier this year, according to a notice posted to the front door on Jan. 19.

Another juicery called K2 Roots will be opening in the former Salud Juicery location. K2 Roots will serve "fresh, raw, and organic juice," according to its website.

At this point, there is no indication of when the business will open.

