A new Curaleaf medical marijuana dispensary location is scheduled to open "soon" in State College, according to its website.

The new Curaleaf dispensary will be located on 1248 S. Atherton St., the previous location of Citizens Bank.

According to its website, Curaleaf has 15 other locations in Pennsylvania.

