OurBus, a busing company active in many eastern states, announced it would launch a new bus route on Monday.

The route will connect State College and Atlantic City, New Jersey, starting on Thursday, the company said.

Starting at the bus terminal on North Atherton Street, the route will make stops in Harrisburg, King of Prussia and Philadelphia and its airport.

The final stops will be made at three casino locations in Atlantic City, and three pickup points will be available for return trips.

A one-way ticket will cost $89 for passengers and include free Wi-Fi and bottled water with available USB ports.

