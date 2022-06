The Whale Tea, a new bubble tea shop, has opened in the former location of downtown State College's Frutta Bowls, which closed during the pandemic.

Located at 262 E. Beaver Ave., the bubble tea shop serves different beverages, according to its website, including milk and fruit teas.

The franchise is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

