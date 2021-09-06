A new Bhakti Yoga space — the Mantra Lounge — is moving into 322B E. College Ave. in downtown State College, according to a banner hung outside its space.

The lounge will feature yoga, wellness workshops, mantra meditation and more, the banner said.

As of now, the opening date is unknown, but the Bhakti Yoga Center is planning a Grand Opening Kirtan Party, according to its website currently under construction.

The center said more information about its programs and events will be forthcoming on its Facebook page.

