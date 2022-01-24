At the beginning of January, the borough of State College's Design Review Board and Planning Commission reviewed the final land development for 240 S. Pugh St., which was submitted by developer Core Spaces and other companies working on the project on Nov. 19, 2021.

The development plan proposed constructing a six-story residential area, replacing the Days Inn hotel and Mad Mex restaurant — which closed Nov. 28, 2021. Core Spaces is currently working with Antunovich Architects, OGP Architects, PennTerra Engineering and David E. Wooster and Associates on the project.

The space at 240 S Pugh St borders East Foster Ave, East Highland Alley and A Alley, and the location is a commercial zoning district in the borough of State College.

The six-story residential building plans consist of 160 units and 489 bedrooms — with anywhere from one to five bedrooms per unit — and includes amenities like a terrace and fitness area on the ground floor and a pool terrace on the sixth floor.

The development plan also includes a 4,350 square foot green roof.

According to the development plan, the lower level of the building would consist mostly of parking, with 195 spaces for vehicles and 160 spaces for bikes. Located on the ground floor would be a surface level parking lot, with 63 available spaces for vehicle parking.

The exterior of the building will consist of five materials, including two different colors of factory finished continuous insulated wall cladding system, custom perforated metal panel, brown brick with brown mortar and scored face integral concrete masonry unit block with black mortar.

In the presentation, Core Spaces said it takes a sustainability approach to student housing, including but not limited to “native, ecologically focused landscaping” and tracking building waste, water, electric and gas usage while making “ongoing efforts” to reduce their use of them.

According to senior planner and part-time zoning officer Greg Garthe, the State College borough takes a two-step approach to approving development plans. The first part occurred in August and September of 2021 — when a preliminary development plan was reviewed by the Design Review Board and the Planning Commission.

Developers took any comments under review and subsequently added any changes to the final plan for the second step of approval, which was submitted by developers and reviewed again by the two borough groups this January.

Garthe said the planning department has now sent the final letter with comments back to Core Spaces and the associated companies on this project, who will work on a revised final submission.

“Once it gets to a place where it’s substantially completed in terms of the comments being adequately responded to and all the boxes checked… we issue a conditional approval letter,” Garthe said.

Once the developers meet the outlined conditions for approval, Garthe said they can get “a zoning permit from [his] office” and a building permit from the Centre Region Code Administration.

Garthe explained the borough does not have discretion over projects like this — transactions between a private property owner and a private developer.

“We’re enabled to enact a zoning ordinance. If a developer comes with a plan that meets that ordinance, we have to approve it,” Garthe said. “If you don’t meet the zoning [ordinance], we can either have them correct the plan accordingly or, in some cases, if it’s really extreme, we can actually deny the plan… we’ve only ever done that once.”

Construction for the project is expected to begin this coming June and end in June 2024.

Garthe said he hopes Core Spaces and the entire design team “sticks to their schedule” and “minimizes impacts to the surrounding community” as best as they can.

Jonathan Kubow, senior vice president of development at Core Spaces, said via email there is not much to share currently “besides what was approved and provided to the city last week,” but more updates are expected as the development continues.

