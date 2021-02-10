Feature photo
Student walking through the snow past the HUB-Robeson center on Wednesday February 13, 2019.

 James Leavy

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Centre County including State College on Wednesday.

The advisory will be in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, up to 3-5 inches of snow in portions of central Pennsylvania can be expected.

The NWS said the snow could cause slippery road conditions overnight that could result in "hazardous conditions" for Thursday morning.

