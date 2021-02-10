The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Centre County including State College on Wednesday.

The advisory will be in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, up to 3-5 inches of snow in portions of central Pennsylvania can be expected.

The NWS said the snow could cause slippery road conditions overnight that could result in "hazardous conditions" for Thursday morning.

MORE BOROUGH NEWS

+2 Ezra Nanes continues political career with candidacy for State College mayor Following losses at the state and local level, Ezra Nanes stayed active in politics to suppo…