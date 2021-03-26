The United States National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, on Friday until 6 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

Anyone in the area can expect winds traveling from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. According to AccuWeather, the wind may cause fallen tree limbs and some power outages.

The advisory, which began at 6 a.m. Friday, suggested individuals should take caution while driving and secure outdoor objects.

