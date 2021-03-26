No Football, Nittany Lion weather vane
The Nittany Lion weather vane sits atop an empty Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, what would have been the first game of the Penn State football season. The Big Ten canceled fall sports due to COVID-19.

 Jonah Rosen

The United States National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, on Friday until 6 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

Anyone in the area can expect winds traveling from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. According to AccuWeather, the wind may cause fallen tree limbs and some power outages.

The advisory, which began at 6 a.m. Friday, suggested individuals should take caution while driving and secure outdoor objects.

