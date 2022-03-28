Snow Squall

Snow Squall on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

The National Weather Service State College issued a snow squall warning for parts of Centre County, which will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Wind gusts greater than 30 mph are expected in addition to extremely low visibility, according to NWS.

NWS advised avoiding travel until the warning passes.

