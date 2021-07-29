People walking in rain

The National Weather Service State College issued a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning for Centre County Thursday afternoon.

The NWS previously announced the potential hazardous conditions via Twitter.

The tornado watch in be in effect until 9 p.m., while the severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m., according to the NWS.

Large hail, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornado threats and flooding will be possibilities between 12-8 p.m., according to the NWS.

The NWS is encouraging spotters to report hazardous weather.

