State College’s September rainfall stood at historic levels this year, bringing wet conditions to pedestrians and Penn State students alike.

State College's average September is relatively dry — but not this year.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, September 2021 is the fifth wettest September in the borough's history. State College earned that title with a total of 8.81 inches of rain accumulated throughout the month.

The years that stand above 2021 in record rainfall are 2011 with 8.89 inches, 2018 with 8.99 inches, 2004 with 10.57 inches and 1996 with 11.3 inches, according to NWS.

Stephen Travis, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said the rainfall was caused by a couple of weather events during September.

He said Hurricane Ida at the beginning of the month and a “slow-moving cold front” during the middle of the month are the culprits of the record rainfall.

