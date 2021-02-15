Snow, Penn State Campus, Old Main, Local Buildings and Generic Shots
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central Pennsylvania including State College on Monday.

The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. and will remain in effect until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The advisory calls for mixed precipitation with up to 2-5 inches of snow and sleet, and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch.

Snow is expected Monday evening before changing to a "wintry mix" Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. 

According to the advisory, people commuting Monday evening and Tuesday morning should remain cautious of hazardous road conditions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission encouraged motorists to delay travel to avoid the weather conditions.

