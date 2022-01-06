Per the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will be in effect in the State College area from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Snow is expected and will accumulate 2-4 inches total in southern Centre County, the NWS said.

Additionally, road conditions will be hazardous and slippery, and restricted visibility is expected, according to the NWS. This could possibly impact travel Thursday evening into Friday morning, the NWS said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation highly recommended that drivers be cautious of their speed due to the winter weather impacting driving conditions.

