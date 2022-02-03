The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for State College on Thursday, which will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

According to NWS, people can expect mixed precipitation and total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter inch.

As a result of the winter weather forecast, parking for Penn State staff and faculty will be prohibited from midnight Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday morning, per its "Midnight Clear" protocols.

