The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Centre County — including State College — from noon on Monday until 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Snow is expected, the NWS State College said, and accumulations will range from 1-5 inches. The valleys will "get the least" and ridge tops "will get the most" snow, according to the release.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, the NWS said, and the "hazardous conditions" could impact the evening commute. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also warned drivers to adjust their speeds based on road conditions, as there could be limited visibility.

