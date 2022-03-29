The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for portions of central Pennsylvania, including State College, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State College will see freezing rain and sleet, as well as a glaze of ice and a coating of sleet, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the "hazardous conditions" will impact Wednesday morning commutes, and drivers should "plan on slippery road conditions."

The NWS reminded commuters to proceed on the road with caution.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE