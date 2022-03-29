Students walk on campus near melting snow

Students walk toward downtown on a path parallel to the Pattee Mall and the HUB Robeson Center in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Snow plowed to the side of the path slowly melts in the grass.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for portions of central Pennsylvania, including State College, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State College will see freezing rain and sleet, as well as a glaze of ice and a coating of sleet, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the "hazardous conditions" will impact Wednesday morning commutes, and drivers should "plan on slippery road conditions."

The NWS reminded commuters to proceed on the road with caution.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags