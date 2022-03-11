The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm warning for southern Centre County, including the State College area, from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the NWS forecast, State College will receive anywhere from 5-7 inches of snow, with winds gusts as high as 45 mph, and travel could be "very difficult."

Blowing snow could reduce visibility, and gusty winds could bring down tree branches, the NWS State College said, and the snow will be heaviest between 5 a.m. and noon.

